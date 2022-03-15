Liquity Price Tops $2.45 on Top Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00006314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $668,835.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.17 or 0.06538018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.50 or 0.99824384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040534 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,056,302 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.