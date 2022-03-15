LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,930 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $41,812,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,120,000 after acquiring an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.