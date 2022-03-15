LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 749,807 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in LKQ by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after purchasing an additional 669,277 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 662,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

