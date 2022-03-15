LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMPGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 283 ($3.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.78).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.73). The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.