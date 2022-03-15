LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.64) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.32) to GBX 283 ($3.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.97) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 290.38 ($3.78).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.73). The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

