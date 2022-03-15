Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $277.55 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.56.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

