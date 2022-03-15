Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heska were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska stock opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,281.55 and a beta of 1.59. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

