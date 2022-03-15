Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.07 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $130.23.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

