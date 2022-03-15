Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $874,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after buying an additional 98,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE opened at $113.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.