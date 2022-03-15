Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $911,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

