Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 52,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:EBS opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

