LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,181 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.