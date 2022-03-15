LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Exelixis by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.