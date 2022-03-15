LPL Financial LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 59.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVBG opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. reduced their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

