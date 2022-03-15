LPL Financial LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 72.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $986,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 254.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 99,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $431,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,376 shares of company stock worth $1,115,553 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

