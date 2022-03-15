LPL Financial LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JUST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JUST opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $68.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24.

