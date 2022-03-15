LPL Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 36.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

MCA stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.17. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

