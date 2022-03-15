LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 257,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,767,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after buying an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 181,226 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 175,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

