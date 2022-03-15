LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,168 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 332.04%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

