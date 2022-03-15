LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 92,472 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $9.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

