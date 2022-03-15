Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Trading 3.2% Higher

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 254,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 182,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$326.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

