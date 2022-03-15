Lumos Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.91) Per Share (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.91) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

