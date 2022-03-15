Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 33.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.