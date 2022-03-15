Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -759.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.
LUNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.
