MAG Silver’s (MAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.
Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.90 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13.
About MAG Silver (Get Rating)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
