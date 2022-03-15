Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

