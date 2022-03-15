Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $5.37. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,478 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)
