Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $5.37. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,478 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.