MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $22.04. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 516 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.32.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 58.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 25.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

