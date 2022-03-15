Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.71. 2,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,481. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $550.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Friday. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Manitowoc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

