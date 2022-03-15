ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $80.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANT. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.86. 279,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,399. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ManTech International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

