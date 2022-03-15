Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

