Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.94.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.