Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

PRF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.52. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $146.74 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.