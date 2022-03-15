Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.82. 6,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.65. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

