MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $8.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MarketWise traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 11692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKTW. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,021,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

