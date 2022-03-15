MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MKTW. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $2,478,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

