Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 9.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 180,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,919,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

