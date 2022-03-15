MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

MASQ (MASQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $114,030.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.82 or 0.06633752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.15 or 1.00166887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040852 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,515,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

