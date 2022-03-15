MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,495.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,354,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after buying an additional 1,269,248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after buying an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7,401.8% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 683,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after buying an additional 674,084 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,843,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 651,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.22. 1,547,981 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

