Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday.
OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.40.
Medical Facilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medical Facilities (MFCSF)
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.