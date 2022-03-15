Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

