MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.