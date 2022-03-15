MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

