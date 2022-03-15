MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Update

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGF remained flat at $$3.81 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 245,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,333. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0251 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

