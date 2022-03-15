MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

MidasProtocol (MAS) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. MidasProtocol has a total market cap of $119,534.00 and $41,707.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00104624 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.