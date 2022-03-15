Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 374,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VITL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.22. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $29.19.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

