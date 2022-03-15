Millennium Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,615 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

NASDAQ SSP opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.37. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $202,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Profile (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.