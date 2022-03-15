Millennium Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 618,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.08. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.78.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.93). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FENC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.