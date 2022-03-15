Millennium Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Orion Acquisition worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,182,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,984,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OHPA opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

