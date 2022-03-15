Millennium Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,593 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Mesa Air Group worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 72,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.77. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

