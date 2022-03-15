Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. Immuneering Corp has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Immuneering Corp will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

