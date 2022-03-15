Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Immuneering Corp has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Immuneering Corp will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immuneering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

