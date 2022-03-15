Millennium Management LLC Purchases 43,411 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after buying an additional 162,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,201,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 49.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vital Farms by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 471,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 842,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VITL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.42.

Vital Farms stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $459.48 million, a PE ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

